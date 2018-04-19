Soccer, track coach in Missouri killed in car crash

A soccer and track coach in Missouri died Tuesday after his car hit a deer and another car Monday night.

Summit Christian Academy (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) coach and alumnus Alec Rush was 20 years old.

As the Kansas City Star reports, authorities say Rush was driving southbound on Missouri 291 at about 8:22 p.m. Monday when his 2014 Ford Fusion struck a deer and crossed over the center line, hitting the front of another car, a 2016 Ford Fusion. He was pronounced dead at a hospital early Tuesday morning.

Per the Star, the driver of the other vehicle, Nathaniel E. Slaughter, 28, was injured and was also taken to a hospital.

According to a Facebook post from the school, the 2016 SCA alum returned to his alma mater to coach elementary and junior high soccer as well as junior high track and had hopes of being a history teacher.

“He was a positive influence to our students and set a wonderful and godly example,” the school posted. “He had a deep relationship with the Lord and was passionate in his call to serve students. His smile lit up our lives, classrooms and hallways at SCA. He loved Summit Christian Academy and each of the students he coached here!”

According to the Star, a visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Connection Point Church in Raytown, followed by the funeral at noon.