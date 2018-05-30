Softball coach accused of sending sexual messages to 15-year-old player

Macomb County softball coach accused of sending sexual message to 15-year-old female player https://t.co/3d7F2HNSys — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) May 29, 2018

A high school softball coach in Michigan is accused of sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old female player on social media.

Jared Harris, 23, was fired as junior varsity softball coach at Anchor Bay (Ira Township, Mich.) and is now charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, punishable by up to four years in prison. He is also charged with using a computer to commit a crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Harris, a member of a private Facebook group for the softball team, started to send personal messages to a 15-year-old player in April, according to what the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WDIV and other outlets. He is accused of making sexual comments and sending pictures of himself in the messages, police said.

Police said Harris is also a coach for the HITZ travel softball organization, per WDIV.

Multiple outlets report Harris was arraigned on both charges Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bail. If released, he will be on house arrest with a tether and is prohibited from using the internet or a computer or having contact with minors.

The Anchor Bay School District released a statement regarding the charges against Harris.

“Jared Harris was briefly employed by the Anchor Bay School District as a JV softball coach. Upon being contacted by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Harris was removed from his coaching position and is no longer affiliated with the Anchor Bay School District in any way. We are not aware of any misconduct involving Mr. Harris and any Anchor Bay students. The Anchor Bay Athletic Department has been in contact with local law enforcement and will assist them in any way possible.”

Per WDIV, a probable cause conference is scheduled for June 11.