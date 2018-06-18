Son of Dan Majerle picks up first Division 1 offer -- from his dad

Max Majerle steals the ball and takes it down court for a Thunder Dan-like dunk on Friday during Grand Canyon University’s team camp.

“All right, Max!” comes a voice from above, where a man is perched on a seat on the balcony watching the action at the GCU practice court that is attached to the Jerry Colangelo Museum.

It is Dan Majerle, the former Suns guard, who early in the week gave his son his first Division I basketball scholarship offer.

Max Majerle, a frequent visitor to his dad’s digs, entertaining the Havocs with half-court shots before players began their warmups during home games since Majerle started this Division I ride five years ago, is a gangly 6-foot-3 guard at Phoenix Arcadia.

He’ll be starting his sophomore year after transferring from Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, where he played as a freshman.

It’s been a blessing to be the son of a former NBA All-Star guard. But it can also be difficult.

“It’s hard just from a lot of people just talking to me about, trying to get me down on it,” Max said. “But it’s also easy because he can help me get better.”

After a productive spring, playing for Powerhouse Hoops in club tournaments, Max Majerle began raising the interest of college coaches.

“Talking to Dan, I told him that I’ve had conversations with several Division I schools about Max and I expect him to pick up something in July, the way he’s playing,” said John Ortega, Max Majerle’s club coach. “Dan said, ‘I better beat them to the punch.”’

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic