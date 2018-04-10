Son of Texas football coach, AD indicted for filming a classmate in a bathroom stall, posting video on Snapchat

The sentiment is that the sons and daughters of coaches or teachers tend to have more free rein to escape disciplinary measures. Not this time.

As reported by our Austin TEGNA affiliate, ABC’s KVUE, the son of the McNeil football coach and athletic director was indicted for allegedly filming under a bathroom stall, then posting said video on Snapchat. Eighteen-year-old Cory McMahan, whose father Howard McMahan is McNeil’s head coach, and 17-year-old Corbin Banda, were both charged with invasive video recording.

Both teens were already sent to an alternative for 30 days, but have since returned to McNeil and become reintegrated with the student body.

The younger McMahan was a wide receiver and cornerback for McNeil during his senior season. It’s unclear if Banda was on the varsity football team. The unidentified teen who reported the pair was a classmate at McNeil. It remains uncertain how the elder McMahan proceeded with the two teens after the first report of their incident emerged in November.

What’s clear is now that the Round Rock Independent School District must take measures now to ensure their students are safe at all times.

“The incident that occurred was a gross violation of privacy and behavior that will not be tolerated in Round Rock ISD,” read a statement provided by the school district about the incident. “It was immediately investigated and reported to law enforcement as soon as McNeil High School administrators were made aware and both students involved received disciplinary consequences. … In Round Rock ISD we will continue to be vigilant when it comes to teaching and policing digital citizenship, reporting violations to the police, when appropriate, and holding our students accountable for their behavior.”