Freshman Sophie Matthewson is first girl to play baseball in Southwest Florida

Sophie Matthewson is only in her first year at Cape Coral High in Southwest Florida, but she’s already making an impact. After a lifetime spent climbing the ranks in Little League, Matthewson tried out for the baseball program at Cape Coral.

As the starting first baseman on the 2018 junior varsity squad, Matthewson is now one of the most notable contributors for the Cape Coral B-teamers.

According to Fort Myers NBC affiliate WBBH, Matthewson has also served as the team’s closer, going 2-for-2 on saves in the early season. She has the skills to make a statement at any high school level, and even has optimism that she could be called up for some varsity action later this spring.

For now, Matthewson is all too happy to be a trailblazer, showing the way for female baseball players across the Sunshine State.

“I’m so stoked that I am able to make this part of history because there’s so many girls that I know that are here in Little League that can rise up to the competition,” Matthewson told WBBH.

“There are so many girls who quit when I played with (them) when I was younger, and it’s really sad to say that. But I’m really happy to be a trailblazer, and I just want to help support all girls in baseball.”