South Carolina adds 4-star WR Jamario Holley to Class of 2019

We’re still five days away from National Signing Day in 2018, but some college programs are already making moves for their next class. South Carolina is most certainly one of them.

On Friday, the Gamecocks added a major piece in four-star in-state wide receiver Jamario Holley. The 6-foot, 180 pound wide out racked up an impressive 1178 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season, and he’ll be expected to contribute just as much in his final campaign at state power Northwestern.

Ask his high school coach about his potential to star at the next level and it’s clear that Holley comes with plenty of versatility.

“I think the best thing is his hands,” Northwestern High School coach James Martin told SEC Country. “Balls are thrown to him and you wonder, how did he catch that ball? And it’s just like a magnet a lot of times, so he’s really reliable catching the ball.

“There’s multi facets of his game that make it fun to watch him. But I think the biggest thing I like watching is him on tunnel screens, just seeing him catch a ball and picking his spot and go. It’s fun to watch.”

According to 247 Sports, Holley is the second-best overall prospect from the state of South Carolina. He also considered the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Tennessee and a handful of other national programs.