South Carolina baseball coach now the state's all-time wins leader

A coach with nearly half a century of job experience now has more wins than any other high school baseball coach in South Carolina history.

After 45 seasons in the dugout – or many dugouts, we should say – Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) coach Jerry Stoots recently became the state’s all-time wins leader.

As the Post and Courier reports, Stoots notched his 890th career coaching victory last week. That number surpassed the 889 wins of former Bamberg (S.C.)-Ehrhardt coaching legend David Horton. While Stoots is only in his second year at Oceanside Collegiate, he also won nearly 600 games at R.B. Stall (North Charleston) and 261 games at Northwood Academy (Summerville).

Since Northwood Academy is in the South Carolina Independent School Association, Horton is still recognized as the all-time wins leader in the South Carolina High School League, as all of his total of 889 came at the public school level. Per the Post and Courier, Horton retired in 2012 after 44 years and 14 state titles.

Even if you take out Stoots’ wins at Northwood, though, you still have 631 SCHSL wins. Per the Post and Courier, that places him third on the career victories list behind Horton and former Georgetown (S.C.) coach Mike Johnson (731).

Stoots was elected into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008. It certainly appears he earned it.