South Carolina football coach fired less than month before start of camp, attorney trying to reverse course

A high school football coach in South Carolina was fired less than a month before the beginning of summer training camp for unspecified reasons, and his attorney is now stepping forward in an attempt to “rectify the great wrong.”

Recently ousted Swansea football coach Greg Wright was fired in the final month before he was to open the program’s 2018 summer training camp. No reasoning for his sudden and abrupt dismissal has been given yet, though The State newspaper of Columbia reported that the dismissal, “might stem from a possible incident at practice.”

While Wright is just 7-15 in two seasons as a head coach at Swansea, the team still made the playoffs in both his campaigns at the helm. There has been no reporting indicating that his dismissal was tied in any way to on-field performance.

Perhaps because of those conditions, Wright’s lawyer has stepped forward in an attempt to reverse the decision by any means needed.

“He has been a victim of a personal agenda to remove him by a few individuals and (there’s) no way that anything he has done justify his termination as football coach,” Lewis Cromer of Cromer, Babb Porter & Hicks, LLC told The State. “This is an awful blow to him because he has followed protocol and put safeguards in place. He would never place any student, or any player, in any danger.”

So what happens next? The lack of direct reaction from the Lexington District 4 school district sets the stage for a potential lawsuit, barring a shift in one position or another.

In the meantime, it remains unknown who will lead the Swansea program when it opens training camp July 27.