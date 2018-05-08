South Lakes leads seven newcomers in Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings

Seven newcomers crashed the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

South Lakes (Reston, Va.) is the highest-ranked newcomer, entering at No. 9. Others new to the rankings are Decatur (Ga.), Gainesville (Ga.), River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.), Alpharetta (Ga.), Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), and Johnson (Gainesville, Ga.).

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.), last year’s national champion, remains No. 1, followed by Westminster (Atlanta). Roosevelt (Seattle) comes in at No. 3, then Tulsa Union and Cambridge (Milton, Ga.), which moved up four spots.

Herriman (Utah) and Homewood (Ala.) moved into the top 10.