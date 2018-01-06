South Pointe's (S.C.) Strait Herron named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Strait Herron of South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.
RELATED: Complete list of Army All-American Bowl Award winners
Herron led the Stallions to a 15-0 record, the South Carolina 4A state title and the No. 6 spot in the final Super 25 Expert Rankings. South Pointe beat Hartsville (S.C.) 38-14 in the SCHSL 4A final.
He will be on the sidelines as an East Team defensive coach for the 2018 Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.
RELATED: Micah Parsons named American Family Insurance Defensive POY
Herron was selected from among six finalists, five of which who led their teams to final Super 25 Rankings.
- Straight Herron, South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
- Gabe Infante, St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.)
- Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)
- Mike Kirshner, Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
- Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
- Patrick Surtain, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)