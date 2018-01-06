South Pointe's (S.C.) Strait Herron named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Salute South Pointe High School head coach Strait Herron on being named the 2018 National Coach of the Year. ✨🥇#ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/3iQ39BwJFe — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Strait Herron of South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

Herron led the Stallions to a 15-0 record, the South Carolina 4A state title and the No. 6 spot in the final Super 25 Expert Rankings. South Pointe beat Hartsville (S.C.) 38-14 in the SCHSL 4A final.

He will be on the sidelines as an East Team defensive coach for the 2018 Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Herron was selected from among six finalists, five of which who led their teams to final Super 25 Rankings.