South Pointe's (S.C.) Strait Herron named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Strait Herron of South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

Herron led the Stallions to a 15-0 record, the South Carolina 4A state title and the No. 6 spot in the final Super 25 Expert Rankings. South Pointe beat Hartsville (S.C.) 38-14 in the SCHSL 4A final.

He will be on the sidelines as an East Team defensive coach for the 2018 Army All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Herron was selected from among six finalists, five of which who led their teams to final Super 25 Rankings.

  • Straight Herron, South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.)
  • Gabe Infante, St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia, Pa.)
  • Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)
  • Mike Kirshner, Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
  • Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
  • Patrick Surtain, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

