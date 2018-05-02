Southern California baseball, softball teams led by hitting-mad brother-sister duo

Every once in a awhile a player will emerge who so thoroughly dominates their core competition and goals that they make a mockery of traditional statistical standards. Now, imagine if two of those athletes are brother and sister at the same school.

Meet Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle, the brother-sister duo at Palm Desert who lead their respective baseball and softball programs both literally and figuratively.

Palm Desert's sister-brother duo of Sydney and Jordan Sprinkle are hitting machines https://t.co/Z3WLfZUCnj — William Mungall (@WilliamMungall) May 1, 2018

Sydney Sprinkle, the senior, is the leading hitter for the Palm Desert softball team. According to the Los Angeles’ Times, Sydney Sprinkle has 29 hits in just 16 games for the Raiders. She has an otherworldly .547 batting average.

Jordan Sparks isn’t far behind. A .432 hitter in 2018, the younger Sparks (he’s a junior) has 35 hits in 23 games.

Together, both the Palm Desert squads are undefeated in the Desert Valley League, well on their way to a league title thanks to the work of one family.