Southlake Carroll (Texas) coach Hal Wasson resigns amidst scrutiny and support

The longtime head coach at traditional Texas football power Southlake Carroll has resigned, stepping down after weeks of uncertainty brought on by an investigation into the “culture of the program.” More specifically, the Carroll school district determined that Wasson’s program was flaunting University Interscholastic League standards and regulations to maintain it’s legacy of success.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and a number of other sources, Wasson agreed to resign following a settlement with Carroll officials that will pay him the balance of his current two-year contract, a deal which comes out to $165,300.26. Wasson agreed to the terms Sunday and released the following statement from his attorney:

Wasson spent a full month on administrative leave while Carroll officials conducted an investigation into his conduct and leadership of the program. Critically, the school board’s investigation found that Wasson had overseen the following episodic violations, which were in contravention with UIL bylaws, according to documents which were obtained via a public records request by the Star-Telegram:

The head coach held two football summer team camps within the boundaries of the school district. Only one is allowed by the UIL, and students were solicited to attend both camps.

A sixth-grade football camp for Carroll students was held at the high school on dates prohibited by the UIL, and Carroll football coaches were paid to conduct the camp.

Carroll football coaches held camps in the Carroll attendance zone that were attended by students who play on the Carroll football teams, which is a UIL violation.

Carroll football coaches instructed athletes in football specific drills outside of the school day during the off-season, which is a UIL violation.

Football sub-varsity athletes were required to go through off-season workouts on game day, which is a UIL violation.

Coaches, who were under contract with other districts, were working with members of the Dragon football team before they officially joined the Carroll program, which is a UIL violation.

Each of those violations on its own might not constitute a reason to end Wasson’s relationship with the school, but collectively they painted a picture of a coach who was bending rules, even if he was widely supported by players and their parents.

Wasson spent 11 years as the head coach of the Dragons, winning one Class 5A state title across that period, in 2011. His departure opens up one of the most prestigious coaching roles in the state, if not the nation, though any search for a new coach will likely be put on hiatus until some resolution is reached about Southlake athletic director Darren Allman, per a report from Dallas-Fort Worth CBS affiliate KTVT reporter Bill Jones.