After striking out with football coach Todd Dodge, Southlake Carroll hires his son, Riley Dodge

If you can’t hire one Dodge, hire the next one, right?

That’s apparently the mantra being used by Texas football power Southlake Carroll, which struck out in its attempt to lure back legendary coach Todd Dodge, and now has apparently settled on his son, former Southlake quarterback Riley Dodge.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the younger Dodge is expected to be announced as the new Carroll coach at a Southlake board meeting on Monday evening. Dodge’s hiring was reported as confirmed by Mike Leslie of Dallas Fort Worth ABC affiliate WFAA, a TEGNA partner of USA TODAY.

Deal will be officially done by the end of the day. Dodge will be introduced on Monday night at the next #SouthlakeCarroll board meeting. Source texted me “Monday should be a big night.” — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 23, 2018

The move for Dodge is one for potential above experience from the Carroll selection committee. Riley Dodge is just 29-years-old and served as the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest during the 2017 season; Justin Northwest finished the campaign 6-4, though the offense could hardly be blamed for those losses; the Texans were held below 30 points just twice, once scoring 14 points and the other when they were shut out by state power and perennial state championship contender Aledo.

Riley Dodge has also served on the coaching staff at Flower Mound Marcus as well as a season at the University of Texas as a quality control quarterbacks coach.

What Dodge lacks in coaching experience, he makes up for with Carroll pedigree. The Dragons great led Southlake to a state title in 2006 under his father’s tutelage and later played at North Texas (again under his father) and McNeese State.

Now, he’ll apparently take over a Carroll program surprisingly in flux following the ouster of former coach Hal Wasson. In addition to Wasson’s departure to serve as the athletic director for the Irving Independent School District, Southlake has also moved to replace the previous athletic director, Darren Allman, with Paul Pinson, who will take on the role in an interim capacity.

Allman will reportedly maintain a hand in the transition process before moving into a new role in 2019, per the Star-Telegram.

Where the younger Dodge can take the program in 2018 and beyond is now up to him. One thing is certain: When Riley Dodge is announced as the new head coach, he’s bound to generate plenty of excitement.