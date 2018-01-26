Southlake Carroll (Texas) head coach Hal Wasson speaks for first time since being placed on administrative leave

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Hal Wasson, Southlake Carroll High School’s head football coach, spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since he was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24.

JUST IN: @SLCDragonFB head coach Hal Wasson releases statement through his attorney regarding the review of the football program. Wasson was placed on paid administrative leave by Carroll ISD on Wednesday. @texashsfootball #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ipmYJCm7f7 — Tony Venegas (@advenegas) January 26, 2018

In a release through his Austin-based attorney Karl Tiger Hanner, Wasson said that he was “stunned” and “embarrassed” when Carroll ISD informed him he would be placed on paid administrative leave. He also said he intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

