St. Frances Academy rises to No. 3, Mater Dei atop final Super 25 Computer football rankings

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) rose eight spots to No. 3 in the final Super 25 Computer football rankings. The Panthers throttled Utah power Bingham in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series late last month.

Chandler (Ariz.) also rose in the rankings on the strength of its own bowl series win, jumping 52 spots to No. 11 following a 55-20 win against Miami Northwestern.

The Wolves were the biggest risers in the rankings.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) finishes the season No. 1. The Monarchs defeated De La Salle (Concord) to win the CIF Open Division title.