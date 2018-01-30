St. John Vianney leads three unbeaten teams into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Three unbeaten teams made their way into the Super 25 girls basketball rankings this week, led by No. 23 St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.).

The Lancers (16-0), led by Sajada Bonner, Madison Doring and Sarah Furch, had three easy wins last week, defeating Shore (Long Branch) 72-29, St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 83-54 and Holmdel, 71-29.

Newark, Ohio, is the No. 24 team. Morgan Sharps led the 17-0 Wildcats to two wins, scoring 16 points in a 95-17 defeat of Franklin Heights (Columbus) and 14 points in a 64-46 defeat of Canal Winchester (Winchester).

The new No. 25 team is 24-0 Boylan Catholic (Rockford, Ill.). McKenzie Brown had 12 points in a 48-45 defeat of Hononegah (Rockton) and Brown had 35 points in an 81-62 defeat of Rockford East (Rockford).

There was no movement at the top of the rankings. Haley Jones had 20 points in an 86-49 defeat of St. Francis (Mountain View) in the only game last week for top-ranked Archibishop Mitty (San Jose).

