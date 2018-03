St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full rankings

Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) rose two spots to No. 2.

There are two newcomers to the rankings, with Upland (Calif.) coming in at No. 7, and Lourdes Academy (Miami) No. 8.