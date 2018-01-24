St. John's Country Day stays No. 1, Cinco Ranch enters at No. 3 of Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) remains the top team in the latest Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

The Spartans have now won 63 consecutive matches.

JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) was again the No. 2 team, followed by Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas), a newcomer to the rankings.

In all, five new teams entered, with Guyer (Denton, Texas), Newsome (Lithia, Fla.), Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas), and Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans) joining Cinco Ranch.