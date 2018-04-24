St. John's Country Day wins record seventh straight title, stays No. 1 in final Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.), winners of seven consecutive Florida state titles and 70 straight games, once again finishes the season atop the Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

FINAL RANKINGS: Super 25 Winter Girls Soccer Rankings

The Spartans now join St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) football as the only teams to win seven consecutive Florida state titles.

Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) is the only other unbeaten team in the rankings and finishes at No. 2. Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) dropped a spot to No. 3, followed by JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.).

Wakeland (Frisco, Texas), who won the Texas state title, is the only newcomer, entering at No. 8.

St. Scholastica (Covington, La.), winners of the Louisiana state title, rounds out the top ten.