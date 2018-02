St. Paul’s (Covington, La.) rose three spots to take over the top spot in the Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full rankings

North Shore (Houston) is up four spots to No. 2, while McKinney Boyd (Texas) stayed No. 3 followed by Torrey Pines (Calif.).

Four newcomers entered the rankings, led by No. 5 Fletcher (Neptune Beach, Fla.). The others new to the rankings are Plant City (Fla.), Folsom (Calif.) and Epsicopal School of Acadiana (Cade, La.).