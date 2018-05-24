State champs Neshoba Central stay atop Super 25 softball rankings

Mississippi 5A state champion Neshoba Central remained atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The Rockets wrapped a perfect season with their 39th-straight win, beating Pearl River Center, 6-2, back on May 11 to claim a sixth-straight state crown. They have won 55 of their last 56 games.

The three teams immediately below them — Madison (Vienna, Va.) at No. 2, third-ranked Katy (Texas) and No. 4 Keller (Texas) — also remained the same, while Los Alamitos (Calif.), Hamilton (Ariz.) and Keystone (Ohio) jumped up a spot apiece this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane (W. Va.), Tualatin (Wash.) and East Carter (Ky.) each moved up two places to round out the top 10.

Shawnee Heights (Kan.), Scott County (Ky.) and Smyrna (Del.) joined the lower third of the rankings this week at Nos. 19, 20 and 24, respectively.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.