Pa. swim coach tried to drive students while under influence

A high school swimming coach in Pennsylvania finds himself in limbo after he was charged with two counts of DUI after trying to pick up a school vehicle and drive school students inside.

As reported by the Centre Daily Times, 38-year-old Aaron Workman was pulled over after attempting to enter a district parking garage the wrong way. The State College swimming coach was forced to take a breathalyzer test and blew a .225, nearly three-times the legal limit for blood-alcohol ratio. He was then transported to a local hospital, where the alcohol level in his blood was reported as .271 percent.

“Mr. Workman was the head coach of the State College Area School District swimming and diving team at the time of this incident. However, we want to emphasize that no students were involved in this incident, nor had Mr. Workman been driving a district vehicle,” State College Associated School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said.