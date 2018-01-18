TBT: Stefon Diggs' HS coach not surprised by big play

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. – Stefon Diggs came up big when he needed to most in Sunday night’s playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

There were just seconds left in the game Sunday when in a last-ditch effort, Case Keenum threw the ball to Diggs.

Diggs is seen leaping into the air for the catch with the crowd screaming at the top of their lungs, as Diggs then ran for a 61-yard touchdown for a 29-24 victory. The Gaithersburg, Md., native sealed his team’s spot in the next round of playoffs.

“I was sitting right there in that chair and I said, ‘Oh my God. Look at that!’” recalled coach Bob Milloy.

Milloy is a living legend when it comes to Maryland high school football. He was also Stefon Digg’s coach.

Diggs was an ALL-USA wide receiver at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md.

Milloy said he texted Diggs right after the incredible play.

“He’s got about four phones, so I don’t know if he’ll even get it,” Milloy laughed. “I just told him congratulations and that I taught him everything he knew, being facetious!”

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report