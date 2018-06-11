Coach arrested after mother of 14-year-old finds sexual texts

USA Today Sports

A teacher and volleyball coach at a Florida private school is accused of sending sexual text messages to a 14-year-old girl.

Stephen Ward, 69, a P.E. teacher and volleyball coach at Stetson Baptist Christian School, is charged with using an electronic device to seduce a child.

Authorities say they were contacted after the mother of the 14-year-old found messages Ward sent to the teen. The victim says she never had physical contact with Ward but they had been in a relationship for a few weeks.

Ward is being held on $10,000 bond.

