Stolen tractor vandalizes Oregon high school football field

An Oregon high school football field was the victim of an Oregon vandal who stole a tractor from a local farm and then used it to vandalize a football field.

As reported by Portland ABC affiliate KATU, the Sam Barlow football field was torn apart by a tractor which was allegedly stolen from a local farm in nearby Gresham. The tractor left a 12-foot circle torn out of the school’s field turf surface where the tractor drove on top of the field.

The heavy equipment was discovered the next evening and surveillance video has since identified images of the man accused of stealing the tractor.

What still remains to be determined is whether the Barlow field will have to be replaced in total or just patched in the area where the turf was damaged.

Either way, the incident will put a dent in the Barlow budget, barring additional fundraising efforts that will defray the cost of fixing the damaged turf surface.