Stoneman Douglas baseball coach reassigned after comments about shooter Nikolas Cruz

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas assistant baseball coach who controversially spoke up about the school’s awareness of the Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz has been reassigned after controversial comments about Cruz and the threat he posed to the school.

BREAKING: Andrew Medina, the unarmed campus monitor who was the first to spot Nikolas Cruz on MSD’s campus the day of the shooting, has been REASSIGNED from Stoneman Douglas. His fellow campus monitor, David Taylor, was also reassigned. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/QahjeMLOnM — Ian Margol Local 10 (@IanMargol) June 6, 2018

As reported by South Florida ABC affiliate WPLG, Stoneman Douglas assistant baseball coach Andrew Medina was reassigned after his comments that coaches saw Cruz trying to enter the school before the Valentine’s Day shooting took place.

Per WPLG, Medina told police there was a school meeting about Cruz in 2016-17 and that Cruz began sprinting toward the school when he saw Medina driving toward him on a golf cart on the day of the shooting. He later retracted some of those statements to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, which it is believed led to his reassignment. In particular, Medina said the meeting he referenced never took place and that he was unable to make out Cruz from a distance during the shooting.

When asked about the justification behind Medina’s transfer, Broward County schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew made it clear that the coach’s statements about the shooting drove the decision.

“(Medina’s transfer came because) information that has recently appeared in the media and which is being reviewed by the district,” Medina told WPLG.