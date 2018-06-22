Stoneman Douglas head football coach Willis May reassigned

Sports can serve as a comfort haven for people in a time of tragedy, and the aftermath of the devastating school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida was no exception. After a week of mourning and activism, the Stoneman Douglas baseball team returned to action, visited MLB Spring Training camps and raised funds by having MLB teams wear their hats.

RELATED: Stoneman Douglas QB commits to Nichols College coaches he met during shooting | Players carry casket for football coach killed in shooting

That was coupled by a powerful story that emerged from the football program, where the school’s quarterback, Tyler Goodman, committed to Nichols College in Mass. after spending the time locked down during the shooting alongside Nichols coaches.

Stoneman Douglas football coach Willis May reassigned https://t.co/X80Ad10gFQ pic.twitter.com/1pXzURZf5x — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 22, 2018

Now one the Stoneman Douglas head coach who facilitated that meeting is out, reassigned on Thursday.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Willis May was transferred to a district administrative role. The move pulls May out of the football program and classroom after he spent the prior five seasons as Stoneman Douglas’ head coach. He finished with a record of 28-21 at the Florida school after previously racking up a 59-30 record in eight seasons at West Virginia’s Hurricane High School.

While no additional information was released about the decision to remove May from his prior position, the method in which the information was disseminated was somewhat troubling in its general lack of intimacy: The school conducted a robocall to all parents, with the recording made by Stoneman Douglas Principal Ty Thompson.

The robocall made it clear that the school shooting had no part in the decision to reassign May.

The departure of May will break a cord of continuity for the program to late assistant coach Aaron Feis, who died during the school shooting. Feis is scheduled to receive an ESPY award posthumously in July. It’s uncertain if May will be there to celebrate the honor for his former assistant.