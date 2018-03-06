Stoneman Douglas hockey players get Stanley Cup visit

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team, which won a state championship 11 days after a shooting at the school left 17 dead, has been getting plenty of attention as it prepares for the national championships.

Sunday, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, an alumnus of the school, visited with players.

Monday, they had another unexpected visit as the team practiced at the Florida Panthers’ BB&T Center.

Stoneman Douglas players surprised by the arrival of the Stanley Cup at BB&T Center. pic.twitter.com/ALLpLuG2sk — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 5, 2018

The Stanley Cup was brought onto the ice surface and players had a chance to hold and lift the trophy.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like that,” Stoneman Douglas team captain Matt Hauptman told the(Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Sun-Sentinel. “More expecting to see Stanley out there, Stanley the Panther (the Panthers mascot), not the Cup. It was just unreal.”

The Panthers began wearing a patch in honor of the students and faculty who lost their lives in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The national hockey tournament will be in Minnesota from March 22-26.