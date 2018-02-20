Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls basketball team forfeits playoff game, ends season following shooting

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls basketball team officially forfeited its scheduled playoff basketball game, officially ending the team’s season prematurely in the wake of one of the worst mass shootings in American history.

One of the team’s key players, Maddie Wilford, was shot multiple times by accused gunman Nikolas Cruz during the Valentine’s Day incident at the Parkland, Florida school. Wilford is still hospitalized and is recovering in stable condition, where she and her family were visited by President and First Lady Donald and Melania Trump last week.

Our entire Nation, w/one heavy heart, continues to pray for the victims & their families in Parkland, FL. To teachers, law enforcement, first responders & medical professionals who responded so bravely in the face of danger: We THANK YOU for your courage! https://t.co/3yJsrebZMG pic.twitter.com/ti791dENTy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

Stoneman Douglas was scheduled to face Cypress Bay one day after the shooting. That was immediately postponed in the event’s aftermath to Thursday night, eight days after the shooting, but school officials and team members apparently decided that it would present too much of a distraction for the team.

Instead, they will focus entirely on helping the school and community rally behind the survivors, many of whom traveled to Tallahassee to demand gun control on Tuesday.