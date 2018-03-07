Stoneman Douglas QB commits to Nichols College coaches he met during shooting

Last month, two football coaches from Nichols College (Mass.) found themselves in the middle of tragedy. They were in the locker room at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to recruit players when a student opened fire in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent history.

A month later, the quarterback the Bison coaches were there to see, Tyler Goodman, gave them a verbal commitment:

Goodman told Boston 25 News that the Bison weren’t initially on his short list. But that all changed after spending several hours sheltered in place with assistant coaches Paul Brower and St. Clair Ryan.

“Coach Brower and Coach Ryan kinda went into father mode,” Goodman recalled to Boston 25.

A recent recruiting trip to the Nichols campus in Dudley, Mass., a small town on the Connecticut border southwest of Worcester, cemented Goodman’s thoughts. The quarterback recalled snow blanketing the campus that day, telling Boston 25, “I just thought it was a sign from the 17,” alluding to the 17 victims that were killed in the shooting.

Read the whole story at Boston 25 News