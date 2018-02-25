Stoneman Douglas unexpectedly wins hockey state title

Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) entered Sunday with only a sliver of hope to win the Lightning High School Hockey League Tier 1 state title.

But the Eagles, after losing three straight games, won twice to capture the trophy.

“We came into the game knowing we had to give it our all to get the win and that’s what we did and now we get to bring the trophy back to the best high school in America,” Joey Zenobi told WBBH-TV.

Stoneman Douglas lost all three games in round-robin play, and entered the semifinals as the No. 4—and bottom—seed. That meant a first-round matchup with top-seeded East Lake, which the Eagles dropped 3-1.

They came back later in the day to defeat Jesuit, 7-4.

The games were played less than two weeks after 17 people were killed at Stoneman Douglas.