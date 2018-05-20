'A shock and a trauma': Stoughton (Mass.) High athletes involved in fatal car crash

A fatal car crash Saturday claimed the lives of four teenagers who were members of Stoughton (Mass.) High’s athletic teams, according to multiple reports.

East Bridgewater, Mass., police were called to an accident scene at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday where a white sedan carrying five teenagers had hit a tree. Plymouth County District Timothy Cruz told reporters at the scene Saturday that three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene; a fourth passenger was later pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital. A fifth teen, the driver of the vehicle, is in critical condition at Boston Medical Center.

All of the victims were members of the Black Knights’ athletic teams, including several that were supposed to participate in a track and field meet today.

Two of the Stoughton teenagers killed in the crash are Nick Joyce (6) and David Bell (34). They were on the football, basketball, and track teams at @StoughtonPS. Photo courtesy: Maryann LeClerc #WCVB pic.twitter.com/B7lucp7A5N — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) May 20, 2018

Friends shared these pictures with me… 3 of the 4 Stoughton High teens killed in yesterday’s crash in East Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/ec0uN4V46L — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 20, 2018

Stoughton Public Schools Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi opened her press conference with reporters Sunday morning calling it “The worst nightmare of any school administrator.”

“To our students, I will say this: This is a shock and a trauma for our entire community,” Rizzi said in a statement. “It will not make sense because it does not make sense. For students, especially those who know the classmates involved in the crash, you will likely feel confused, angry, and sad, and sometimes all at the same time. You are not alone in your grief and you should not feel alone. Know that the adults in our community will feel the same way.”

Read this press release from Superintendent of Schools Marguerite Rizzi. pic.twitter.com/ZHcbRxCaMg — Stoughton Schools (@StoughtonPS) May 20, 2018

The track team will participate in its meet today as scheduled, according to reports.