Suburban D.C. baseball coach resigns amidst hazing allegations

The baseball coach at a suburban Washington school in Virginia has resigned amidst an ongoing hazing investigation that has now led to the resignation of two different coaches in the program, either directly or indirectly.

Jim Sullivan stepped down from his role leading the West Potomac baseball team while an ongoing hazing investigation continues to swirl around the program. Sullivan refused to comment on his decision, though he claimed his departure from the program is independent from the hazing case. When reached for comment by Washington Fox affiliate WTTG, Sullivan refused to speak about the case, noting only that doing so would, “only draw out the pain and agony.”

According to WTTG’s reporting, three players are facing discipline and have been suspended from the team, apparently for an incident that occurred in the team’s locker room when the coaches were not present.

While Sullivan was the leader of the program, at least one West Potomac student told WTTG that felt he was an unfair scapegoat for a series of incidents he apparently had no initial knowledge of.