Sunrise Christian rises to No. 2, Plymouth Whitemarsh, Cretin-Derham Hall reach Super 25 boys rankings

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) continued its strong late-season surge, handing then-No. 2 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) a 76-65 loss as Malik Hall had 20 points and Khaleem Bennett had 13 points.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is 32-0 and still the No. 1 team. The Eagles went 3-0 last week but did have a scare, as R.J. Barrett had to score the game’s final seven points to help Montverde rally past No. 21 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) 60-59 in the Metro Classic, in Union, N.J.

With the win over Oak Hill at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, Neb., the Sunrise Christian Buffaloes moved up from No. 5 to No. 2. Oak Hill, which has six wins over teams who have been in the Super 25, dropped only to No. 3.

There were other shake-ups as well. No. 8 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) fell out with two losses, including one to unranked St. John’s. No. 9 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark) also fell out with a loss to unranked The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.).

That left room for No. 24 Plymouth Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.) and No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.) to climb in.

Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonials are 23-0 and start the playoffs tonight against Central Bucks West (Doylestown) for the Suburban One League title. The Colonials went 3-0 last week: they defeated Cheltenham (Wyncote) 88-65 as Naheem McLeod had 27 points and 15 rebounds; defeated Quakertown 71-25 and McLeod had 26 points in a 79-55 defeat of Pennridge (Perkasie).

Cretin-Derham Hall, which was in the preseason Super 25 rankings, improved to 18-1 with a 2-0 week. Daniel Oturu had 25 points in a 77-66 defeat of De La Salle (Minneapolis) and Sy Chatman had 18 points in an 88-55 win at Mounds View (Arden Hills).