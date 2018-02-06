Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 10

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

The data is current through games Sunday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 8 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 9 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 15 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 18 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 23 Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 51 Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), 53 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 61 Mt. Herman (Northfield, Mass.), 64

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 4 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 5 Memphis East, 13 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 19 University (Fort Lauderdale), 29 South Central (Winterville, N.C.), 38 Oak Ridge (Orlando), 42 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 43 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 44

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3 Waxahachie (Texas), 26 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 33 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 35 Cy Falls (Houston), 39 South Garland (Texas), 48 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 50 Wagner (San Antonio), 60 Allen (Texas), 69 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 78

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 6 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 10 Garfield (Seattle), 11 Etiwanda (Calif.), 14 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 16 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 21 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 27 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 31 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 36 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 40

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.