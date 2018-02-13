USA Today Sports

Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

Photo: Sierra Canyon

Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

Super 25

Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

The data is current through games Sunday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 8
  2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 14
  3. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 15
  4. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 17
  5. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 19
  6. Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 45
  7. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 54
  8. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 56
  9. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), 58
  10. John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), 59

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
  2. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 4
  3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 6
  4. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 18
  5. Memphis East, 20
  6. University (Fort Lauderdale), 30
  7. North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 38
  8. South Central (Winterville, N.C.), 44
  9. Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 50
  10. Garner (N.C.), 55

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
  2. Waxahachie (Texas), 21
  3. South Garland (Texas), 33
  4. Westlake (Austin, Texas), 41
  5. Cy Falls (Houston), 46
  6. Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 47
  7. DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 48
  8. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 51
  9. Allen (Texas), 64
  10. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 65

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 7
  2. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 9
  3. Garfield (Seattle), 10
  4. Etiwanda (Calif.), 16
  5. Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 22
  6. Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 24
  7. Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 27
  8. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 28
  9. Richland (Wash.), 31
  10. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 32

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Warren Central (Indianapolis), 2
  2. Simeon (Chicago), 5
  3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 11
  4. Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 12
  5. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 13
  6. Clarkston (Mich.), 23
  7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 25
  8. New Albany (Ind.), 26
  9. Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.), 29
  10. Trinity (Louisville), 34

, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2G9E6Uq
Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 11

Check out the Super 25 Computer boys basketball regional rankings.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.