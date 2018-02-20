Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 12

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

The data is current through games Sunday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 8 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 15 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 19 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 22 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 33 Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 44 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 49 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 50 Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 75 Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 4 Memphis East, 7 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 17 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 31 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 34 University (Fort Lauderdale), 35 South Central (Winterville, N.C.), 42 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 46 Garner (N.C.), 52

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3 Waxahachie (Texas), 16 South Garland (Texas), 32 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 38 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 39 Cy Falls (Houston), 40 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 41 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 43 Allen (Texas), 63 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 64

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 6 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 10 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 11 Etiwanda (Calif.), 12 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 18 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 21 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 24 Garfield (Seattle), 25 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 29 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 30

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.