Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 13

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

The data is current through games Sunday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 8
  2. DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 17
  3. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 20
  4. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 32
  5. St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 46
  6. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 50
  7. Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 53
  8. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 71
  9. Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), 73
  10. Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 76

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
  2. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 4
  3. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 6
  4. Memphis East, 10
  5. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 11
  6. South Central (Winterville, N.C.), 26
  7. University (Fort Lauderdale), 27
  8. North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 31
  9. Garner (N.C.), 38
  10. Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 48

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
  2. Waxahachie (Texas), 15
  3. South Garland (Texas), 30
  4. Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 33
  5. Cy Falls (Houston), 35
  6. Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 36
  7. DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 40
  8. Westlake (Austin, Texas), 44
  9. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 49
  10. Bush (Richmond, Texas), 52

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 9
  2. Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 12
  3. Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 13
  4. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 18
  5. Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 19
  6. Garfield (Seattle), 23
  7. Etiwanda (Calif.), 24
  8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 29
  9. Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 34
  10. Richland (Wash.), 41

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Warren Central (Indianapolis), 2
  2. Simeon (Chicago), 5
  3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 7
  4. Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 14
  5. Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 16
  6. Clarkston (Mich.), 21
  7. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 22
  8. New Albany (Ind.), 25
  9. Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.), 28
  10. Belville West (Ill.), 37

