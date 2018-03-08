Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 14

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

The data is current through games Tuesday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 10 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 17 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 20 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 40 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 47 Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 64 East Catholic (Manchester, Ct.), 88 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 91 Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 92 John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), 97

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 7 Memphis East, 11 University (Fort Lauderdale), 27 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 32 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 42 Cox Mill (N.C.), 43 Independence (Charlotte), 45 Garner (N.C.), 48

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 8 South Garland (Texas), 18 Waxahachie (Texas), 23 Allen (Texas), 31 Cy Falls (Houston), 34 Thunder Ridge (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), 36 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 37 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 38 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 39

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 6 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 13 Garfield (Seattle), 14 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 16 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 21 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 25 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 26 Etiwanda (Calif.), 28 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 30 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 33

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.