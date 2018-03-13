Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 15

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
The data is current through games Tuesday.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 11
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 12
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 19
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 48
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 50
- East Catholic (Manchester, Ct.), 64
- Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 70
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 79
- Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 84
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 88
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 6
- Memphis East, 8
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 9
- University (Fort Lauderdale), 26
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 30
- Cox Mill (N.C.), 34
- Independence (Charlotte), 36
- North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 42
- Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 44
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 17
- Allen (Texas), 20
- Waxahachie (Texas), 23
- South Garland (Texas), 27
- Cy Falls (Houston), 32
- Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 35
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 37
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 39
- Bush (Richmond, Texas), 55
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 7
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 14
- Garfield (Seattle), 15
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 16
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 22
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 25
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 28
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 29
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 31
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 45
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 2
- Simeon (Chicago), 4
- New Albany (Ind.), 5
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 10
- Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 13
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 18
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 21
- Belleville West (Ill.), 24
- Danville (Ill.), 33
- Sun Prairie (Wis.), 38