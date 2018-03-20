Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 16

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

The data is current through games Tuesday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 9 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 11 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 21 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 46 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 51 Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 69 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 73 East Catholic (Manchester, Ct.), 64 John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.), 87 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Memphis East, 4 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 7 University (Fort Lauderdale), 25 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 30 Cox Mill (N.C.), 33 Independence (Charlotte), 36 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 43 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 47

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 18 Allen (Texas), 22 Waxahachie (Texas), 23 South Garland (Texas), 26 Cy Falls (Houston), 32 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), 34 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 39 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 41 Bush (Richmond, Texas), 54

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 12 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 14 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 15 Garfield (Seattle), 16 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 19 Etiwanda (Calif.), 24 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 27 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 29 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 31 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 45

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.