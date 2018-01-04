Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 4
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 5
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 13
- Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 26
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 31
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 40
- Portland (Maine), 43
- Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 57
- Mt. Vernon (N.Y.), 61
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 6
- Memphis East, 7
- University (Fort Lauderdale), 9
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 16
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 18
- Riverside (Reserve, La.), 46
- Oak Ridge (Orlando), 47
- Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 48
- Garner (N.C.), 51
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 2
- Waxahachie (Texas), 21
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 27
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 32
- Allen (Texas), 33
- Houston Math & Science Tech, 34
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 35
- Cy Falls (Houston), 36
- South Garland (Texas), 38
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 41
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 3
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 10
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 15
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 17
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 19
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 22
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 24
- Federal Way (Wash.), 25
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 28
- Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 30
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Simeon (Chicago), 11
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 12
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 14
- Trinity (Louisville), 20
- New Albany (Ind.), 23
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 29
- Cathedral (Indianapolis), 37
- Creighton Prep (Omaha), 39
- Lincoln East (Neb.), 45
- Iowa City West, 49