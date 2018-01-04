Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 5

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 4 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 5 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 8 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 13 Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 26 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 31 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 40 Portland (Maine), 43 Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 57 Mt. Vernon (N.Y.), 61

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 6 Memphis East, 7 University (Fort Lauderdale), 9 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 16 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 18 Riverside (Reserve, La.), 46 Oak Ridge (Orlando), 47 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 48 Garner (N.C.), 51

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 2 Waxahachie (Texas), 21 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 27 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 32 Allen (Texas), 33 Houston Math & Science Tech, 34 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 35 Cy Falls (Houston), 36 South Garland (Texas), 38 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 41

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 3 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 10 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 15 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 17 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 19 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 22 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 24 Federal Way (Wash.), 25 Etiwanda (Calif.), 28 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 30

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.