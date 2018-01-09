Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 6

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 4
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 5
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 9
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 14
- Portland (Maine), 16
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 24
- Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 32
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 34
- Mt. Vernon (N.Y.), 45
- Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 71
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- University (Fort Lauderdale), 6
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 12
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 17
- Memphis East, 20
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 23
- Garner (N.C.), 46
- Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 48
- Riverside (Reserve, La.), 51
- North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 59
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 2
- Waxahachie (Texas), 26
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 30
- Houston Math & Science Tech, 31
- Cy Falls (Houston), 37
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 38
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 41
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 43
- South Garland (Texas), 44
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 47
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 3
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 7
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 13
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 19
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 22
- Garfield (Seattle), 27
- Federal Way (Wash.), 29
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 33
- Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 35
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 36
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 8
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 10
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 11
- Simeon (Chicago), 15
- Trinity (Louisville), 18
- New Albany (Ind.), 21
- Lincoln East (Neb.), 28
- Danville (Ill.), 39
- Belleville-West (Ill.), 42
- Iowa City West, 49