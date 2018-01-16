Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 7

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
The data is current through games Sunday, so Monday’s results at the Hoophall Classic are not factored in this week’s rankings.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 4
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 6
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 11
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 16
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 26
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 27
- Mt. Vernon (N.Y.), 43
- Mt. Herman (Northfield, Mass.), 49
- Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 53
- Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), 73
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7
- University (Fort Lauderdale), 10
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 13
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 19
- Memphis East, 21
- Garner (N.C.), 38
- Riverside (Reserve, La.), 50
- Oak Ridge (Orlando), 51
- Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 52
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
- Waxahachie (Texas), 25
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 31
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 32
- Cy Falls (Houston), 35
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 40
- South Garland (Texas), 41
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 46
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 62
- Allen (Texas), 68
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 2
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 12
- Garfield (Seattle), 14
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 15
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 20
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 22
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 23
- Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 29
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 30
- Federal Way (Wash.), 34
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 5
- Simeon (Chicago), 8
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 9
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 17
- New Albany (Ind.), 18
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 24
- Trinity (Louisville), 28
- Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 33
- Iowa City West, 37
- Eden Prairie (Minn.), 39