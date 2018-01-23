Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 8

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

The data is current through games Monday.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 6 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 11 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 12 Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 18 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 22 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 25 Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), 35 Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 53 Mt. Herman (Northfield, Mass.), 58 Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 64

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 5 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 13 Memphis East, 16 University (Fort Lauderdale), 21 Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 41 Garner (N.C.), 42 Oak Ridge (Orlando), 47 North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 54

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Guyer (Denton, Texas), 2 Waxahachie (Texas), 19 Cy Falls (Houston), 31 Westlake (Austin, Texas), 33 Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 34 DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 36 Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 37 South Garland (Texas), 38 Allen (Texas), 60 Wagner (San Antonio), 61

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 4 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 9 Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 15 Etiwanda (Calif.), 17 Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 23 Garfield (Seattle), 24 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 26 Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 27 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 43 Richland (Wash.), 45

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.