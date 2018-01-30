Super 25 Computer Regional Boys Basketball Rankings: Week 9

‘The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state
The data is current through games Sunday.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), 7
- DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.), 9
- Long Island Lutheran (Brooksville, N.Y.), 11
- St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.), 15
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 17
- Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), 21
- Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.), 44
- Mt. St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 60
- Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), 71
- Mt. Herman (Northfield, Mass.), 73
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 1
- Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 5
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 6
- Memphis East, 19
- McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), 20
- University (Fort Lauderdale), 28
- Riverside (Reserve, La.), 37
- Upson-Lee (Thomaston, Ga.), 39
- Oak Ridge (Orlando), 46
- North Branch Wesleyan (High Point, N.C.), 52
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Guyer (Denton, Texas), 3
- Waxahachie (Texas), 25
- Cy Falls (Houston), 32
- Westlake (Austin, Texas), 33
- DeKaney (Spring, Texas), 34
- Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo), 35
- South Garland (Texas), 38
- Steele (Cibelo, Texas), 43
- Wagner (San Antonio), 62
- Allen (Texas), 66
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), 4
- Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), 10
- Etiwanda (Calif.), 13
- Garfield (Seattle), 14
- Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.), 18
- Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), 22
- Salesian-Richmond (Calif.), 26
- Shadow Mountain (Phoenix), 29
- Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), 41
- Richland (Wash.), 45
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Warren Central (Indianapolis), 2
- Simeon (Chicago), 8
- Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 12
- Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), 16
- La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 23
- New Albany (Ind.), 24
- Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 27
- Solon (Ohio), 30
- Hazel Park (Mich.), 31
- Trinity (Louisville), 36