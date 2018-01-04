Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: FINAL

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number on right is overall national ranking, according to the computer.

SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 3 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 10 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 25 Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 33 Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 39 Wake Forest (N.C.), 41 Curtis (Staten Island, N.Y.), 53 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 62 Troy (N.Y.), 64 Charlotte Catholic, 68

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 14 Rome (Ga.), 16 Venice (Fla.), 20 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 22 North Gwinnett (Ga.), 24 South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 31 Pinson Valley (Ala.), 35 Maryville (Tenn.), 38 Miami Northwestern, 40

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 6 Pickerington Central (Ohio), 8 Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 13 Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 15 Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 18 Muskegon (Mich.), 28 Trinity (Louisville), 32 Madison (Trotwood, Ohio), 43 Christian Brothers (St. Louis), 44 Dowling Catholic (Iowa), 46

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Allen (Texas), 5 Cy Fair (Cypress, Texas), 9 Greenwood (Ark.), 17 North Little Rock (Ark.), 26 West Point (Miss.), 34 Highland Park (Dallas), 37 Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 42 Katy (Texas), 48 Midway (Waco, Texas), 49 Pearl (Miss.), 50

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming