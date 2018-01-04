Super 25 Computer Regional Football Rankings: FINAL

The Super 25 Computer regional rankings in football are selected by Ken Massey with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West. Number on right is overall national ranking, according to the computer.
SUPER 25 COMPUTER RANKINGS SEARCHABLE BY STATE
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 3
- Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), 10
- St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), 25
- Erie Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.), 33
- Bergen Catholic (N.J.), 39
- Wake Forest (N.C.), 41
- Curtis (Staten Island, N.Y.), 53
- St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 62
- Troy (N.Y.), 64
- Charlotte Catholic, 68
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2
- American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 14
- Rome (Ga.), 16
- Venice (Fla.), 20
- Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), 22
- North Gwinnett (Ga.), 24
- South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), 31
- Pinson Valley (Ala.), 35
- Maryville (Tenn.), 38
- Miami Northwestern, 40
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 6
- Pickerington Central (Ohio), 8
- Lincoln Way-East (Ill.), 13
- Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, Kan.), 15
- Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), 18
- Muskegon (Mich.), 28
- Trinity (Louisville), 32
- Madison (Trotwood, Ohio), 43
- Christian Brothers (St. Louis), 44
- Dowling Catholic (Iowa), 46
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen (Texas), 5
- Cy Fair (Cypress, Texas), 9
- Greenwood (Ark.), 17
- North Little Rock (Ark.), 26
- West Point (Miss.), 34
- Highland Park (Dallas), 37
- Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), 42
- Katy (Texas), 48
- Midway (Waco, Texas), 49
- Pearl (Miss.), 50
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 1
- St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 4
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 7
- Chandler (Ariz.), 11
- Folsom (Calif.), 12
- Saint Louis (Honolulu), 19
- Mission Viejo (Calif.), 21
- De La Salle (Concord, Calif.), 23
- Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), 27
- Centennial (Corona, Calif.), 29