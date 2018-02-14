Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 8
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 19
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 20
- Baldwin (N.Y.), 24
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 26
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 30
- Manasquan (N.J.), 32
- McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 50
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 54
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 4
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 7
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 10
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 11
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 13
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 14
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 17
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 27
- Hoover (Ala.), 33
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 6
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 15
- Amarillo (Texas), 35
- Putnam City West (Okla.), 36
- Eagle (Id.), 42
- Plano (Texas), 47
- Post Falls (Id.), 61
- DeSoto (Texas), 63
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 67
- Bartlesville (Okla.), 68
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 3
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 12
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 16
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 22
- Windward (Los Angeles), 25
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 28
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 38
- Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 40
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 18
- Mercer County (Ky.), 21
- Maine West (Des Plaines, Ill.), 23
- Strafford (Mo.), 29
- Iowa City, 31
- Carmel (Ind.), 34
- Sacred Heart (Louisville), 37
- Lakota West (Ohio), 39
- Beaver Dam (Wis.), 44
- Eastview (Apple Valley, Minn.), 48