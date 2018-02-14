Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 11

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 2 Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 8 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 19 St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 20 Baldwin (N.Y.), 24 Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 26 Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 30 Manasquan (N.J.), 32 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), 50 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 54

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 4 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 5 Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 7 Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 10 Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 11 Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 13 Collins Hill (Ga.), 14 Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 17 Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 27 Hoover (Ala.), 33

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville (Texas), 6 Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 15 Amarillo (Texas), 35 Putnam City West (Okla.), 36 Eagle (Id.), 42 Plano (Texas), 47 Post Falls (Id.), 61 DeSoto (Texas), 63 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 67 Bartlesville (Okla.), 68

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1 Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 3 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9 Centennial (Las Vegas), 12 Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 16 Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 22 Windward (Los Angeles), 25 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 28 Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 38 Spring Valley (Las Vegas), 40

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.