Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 12

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 3
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 8
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 17
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 20
- Baldwin (N.Y.), 22
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 28
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 32
- Manasquan (N.J.), 34
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 38
- Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 45
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 4
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 6
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 7
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 11
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 12
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 13
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 15
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 18
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 19
- Hoover (Ala.), 37
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 5
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 16
- Amarillo (Texas), 31
- Plano (Texas), 35
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 57
- Canyon (Texas), 58
- Post Falls (Id.), 64
- Lone Star (Frisco, Texas), 68
- DeSoto (Texas), 69
- Allen (Texas), 70
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 2
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 10
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 14
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 24
- Windward (Los Angeles), 25
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 29
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 36
- Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 40
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 21
- Maine West (Des Plaines, Ill.), 23
- Mercer County (Ky.), 26
- Strafford (Mo.), 27
- Iowa City, 30
- Carmel (Ind.), 33
- Lakota West (Ohio), 39
- Beaver Dam (Wis.), 42
- Sacred Heart (Louisville), 44
- Souderton (Pa.), 46