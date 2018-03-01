Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 13

The Super 25 Computer Boys Basketball rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The five regions mirror those used in the Expert Rankings — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 4
- Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 7
- St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 18
- Manasquan (N.J.), 22
- Baldwin (N.Y.), 23
- St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 26
- Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 32
- Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 33
- Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 35
- Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 41
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3
- Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 5
- Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 8
- Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 11
- Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 12
- Collins Hill (Ga.), 15
- Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 16
- Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 17
- Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 20
- Westlake (Atlanta), 38
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville (Texas), 6
- Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 13
- Plano (Texas), 21
- Amarillo (Texas), 31
- Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 54
- Post Falls (Id.), 64
- Lone Star (Frisco, Texas), 65
- Putnam City West (Okla.), 68
- McKinney (Texas), 69
- Allen (Texas), 70
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
- Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 2
- St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9
- Centennial (Las Vegas), 10
- Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 14
- Windward (Los Angeles), 19
- Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 27
- Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 28
- Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 30
- Moses Lake (Wash.), 39
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Strafford (Mo.), 24
- Mercer County (Ky.), 25
- Maine West (Des Plaines, Ill.), 29
- Iowa City, 34
- Edwardsville (Ill.), 36
- Carmel (Ind.), 37
- Souderton (Pa.), 43
- Lakota West (Ohio), 44
- Sacred Heart (Louisville), 45
- Northwestern (Kokomo, Ind.), 50