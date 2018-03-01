USA Today Sports

Super 25 Computer Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 13

The number after each school indicates where it is ranked overall nationally, according to the computer.

MORE: Computer rankings searchable by state

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. John’s (Washington D.C.), 4
  2. Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), 7
  3. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 18
  4. Manasquan (N.J.), 22
  5. Baldwin (N.Y.), 23
  6. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.), 26
  7. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), 32
  8. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 33
  9. Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), 35
  10. Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), 41

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 3
  2. Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), 5
  3. Southeast Raleigh (N.C.), 8
  4. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), 11
  5. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach), 12
  6. Collins Hill (Ga.), 15
  7. Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), 16
  8. Westridge Academy (Kernersville, N.C.), 17
  9. Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 20
  10. Westlake (Atlanta), 38

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville (Texas), 6
  2. Timberview (Arlington, Texas), 13
  3. Plano (Texas), 21
  4. Amarillo (Texas), 31
  5. Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), 54
  6. Post Falls (Id.), 64
  7. Lone Star (Frisco, Texas), 65
  8. Putnam City West (Okla.), 68
  9. McKinney (Texas), 69
  10. Allen (Texas), 70

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), 1
  2. Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), 2
  3. St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9
  4. Centennial (Las Vegas), 10
  5. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), 14
  6. Windward (Los Angeles), 19
  7. Dimond (Anchorage, Ak.), 27
  8. Harvard Westlake (North Hollywood, Calif.), 28
  9. Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), 30
  10. Moses Lake (Wash.), 39

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Strafford (Mo.), 24
  2. Mercer County (Ky.), 25
  3. Maine West (Des Plaines, Ill.), 29
  4. Iowa City, 34
  5. Edwardsville (Ill.), 36
  6. Carmel (Ind.), 37
  7. Souderton (Pa.), 43
  8. Lakota West (Ohio), 44
  9. Sacred Heart (Louisville), 45
  10. Northwestern (Kokomo, Ind.), 50

